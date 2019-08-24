|
BENNY DEE
PAYNE, 79
MULBERRY - Benny Dee Payne, 79, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health. Benny was born May 15, 1940, in Marion, Indiana to Howard and Helen Payne and has resided in Mulberry for the past 20 years and was a former resident of Lakeland. He retired from Owens-Illinois as a purchasing agent.
Benny is survived by his son, Ty Payne (Debbie); sister, Mar-lene Fulkerson; grandchildren, Kyle Payne (Holly), Travis Payne and Shanda Knobloch (Scott); great grandchildren, Cooper Payne and Jada Knobloch. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha Payne and daughter, Angie Haselier.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019