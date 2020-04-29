Home

BERNADINE LUNKA "BERNIE" GEIS


1941 - 2020
BERNADINE LUNKA "BERNIE" GEIS Obituary
BERNADINE 'BERNIE' LUNKA GEIS, 78

LAKELAND - Bernadine 'Bernie' Lunka Geis passed away at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center on April 24, 2020 after very recently being diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer.
Bernadine was born on June 23, 1941 in Neillsville, WI to parents Frank and Margaret (Petrich) Lunka who ran a dairy farm in nearby Willard. They later moved to Eveleth, MN where Bernadine graduated in 1959. After working for some time in the Twin Cities after graduation, and later divorcing her husband, she and her son moved to Lakeland, FL where her family had established residence in and near Lakeland.
Bernadine has always been a very devout Catholic and was very involved in church activities at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was President of the Legion of Mary, an Emmaus Sister, Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and Bereavement Com-mittee Captain. She loved doing everything she could as a loyal, loved, respected and faithful member of the Church.
Bernadine is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her son Larry Geis (Cathy) of Largo, her sister Joyce Hicks (Bill), two grandchildren, Ben (Sydney) and Cole Geis, one great grandchild, Brooks, and two nieces, Valerie Hicks and Laurie Hicks Kind, who have always been amazed and impressed that she never forgot anyone's birthday sending special greeting cards and gifts without fail. She never forgot a birthday once she knew the date.
Services are pending and will be private. Funeral arrangements are by Hodges Funeral Home in Dade City and burial at Williams Cemetery in Dade City, FL. Due to Covid-19, her Memorial Mass will be at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
