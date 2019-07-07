|
BERNARD J.
VELLA, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Bernard J. Vella, 91, of Winter Haven passed away on June 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Salvatore and Rose Vella of Newark, N.J.
He is survived by his four children Rose Paiva, Lyndhurst, NJ, Salvatore Vella, Winter Haven, Anna Marie Smith, Tampa, and Sophia Vella, Winter Haven. He had five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Memorial and burial services will be held later this summer at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ledger from July 7 to July 8, 2019