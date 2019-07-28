|
|
BERNARD L.
PROULX, 83
MULBERRY - Bernard L. Proulx, 83, passed away July 26, 2019 in Mulberry, FL.
He was born on September 2, 1935 in Alexandria, Ontario, Canada. He was employed by Reynolds Metals in Massena, NY as a saw operator until his retirement in 1998. He was married to his loving wife, Lorraine, for over 60 years. They were married October 12, 1957 in Massena, NY.
He is survived by his wife and three children, Rodney (Janet) Proulx, of Rochester, NY, Lynn (Steve) Adams, of Lakeland, FL, and Lisa (Tim) Bell of Mulberry, FL, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A Prayer Service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in the Chapel on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:30pm.
Published in Ledger from July 28 to July 29, 2019