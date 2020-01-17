|
BERNARD
TRAYLOR, 78
HAINES CITY - Bernie Traylor, 78, of Haines City passed away January 7, 2020 of heart failure. He was born December 9, 1941.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Bridgette, parents, Cecil and Clara, siblings Alton and David. Bernie is survived by his daughters Kelly (Jim), Missy (Jim), Farrah (Jed) and Patty (Jason); 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; sibling, Carol White.
Bernie was a well respected builder in Polk County, better known as 'Batman' or 'Beanhead.' He enjoyed helping others, family was most important. You could always find him working, enjoying his coffee at McDonald's, watching football or a western and many years ago, he could most certainly be found at the dog track.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Lions Park Clubhouse, 175 North Nekoma Ave., Lake Alfred on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:30am - 1:30pm. Please join us immediately following the service for lunch in remembrance of Bernie. He was a much loved man, thank you to all who knew him.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020