BERNIECE E. BAUSCHKE
BERNIECE E.
BAUSCHKE, 93

LAKELAND - Berniece E. Bauschke, 93, of Lakeland, went to her heavenly home Oct. 11, 2020.
Bee was born March 31, 1927 in Sparta, Michigan to Fred and Mildred Blank. Bee loved the Lord and her family most of all. She also loved cooking, gardening, her rose garden, the beach, and her home. She loved her bible study group of ten plus years. Bee and Ray were members of the Highland Park Church since 1985.
They were very involved in their Sunday School class. Bee enjoyed 59 years with her beloved husband Ray Bauschke.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ray; her siblings Lela Heintzelman, Fred, John, and Howard Blank. Bee is survived by her children Sharon Shaw (Indianapolis), Gale Cruickshank and her husband Randy (Lakeland), Raya Bauer and her husband Ken (Brandon); grandchildren Cory Schmidke, Cayla Wiens and husband Colin, and Jeremy Hughes. 'Aunt Bee' will be missed by her beloved nieces and nephews.
She spent two plus years in her Lake Gibson Village home and enjoyed her apartment and friends there. She will be missed but remembered by all the lives that she's touched and most of all by her family.
Bee's family will receive friends Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10-11AM at Highland Park Church at 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road in Lakeland. A celebration of Bee's life will follow at 11 a.m. Entombment at Lakeland Memorial Gardens following the service.
The Bauschke family requests that donations be made to Highland Park Church in Lakeland, Florida.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
