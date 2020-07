Or Copy this URL to Share

BERNITA KAREN HOUSE, 60



LAKE WALES - Bernita Karen House, 60, passed Thurs., 7/23/20 at Tampa General Hospital. No services are scheduled at this time. Marion Nelson F.H.



