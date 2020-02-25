Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Berea Baptist Church
1407 Hwy 92 West
Auburndale, FL
BERNON V. ROWE


1938 - 2020
BERNON VINSON
ROWE, 81

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Bernon Vinson Rowe, age 81, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Rowe was born April 5, 1938, in Berrien County, Georgia to Thomas Opal and Fannie Mae (Sapp) Rowe. He was an Auburndale resident since 1958 coming from GA. Bernon was a Shop Fore-man for Coca Cola Foods, attended Berea Baptist Church in Auburndale and worked also as a Cattle Rancher. He was a member of the Cattlemen's Association, FFA Alumni and 4-H Club Alumni. Bernon enjoyed fishing for red fish, cattle and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Gary Wayne Rowe and brother Benny Rowe.
Bernon is survived by his loving family: wife of 60 yrs.: Janice Rowe of Auburndale, FL, 3 sons: Alan (Anna) Rowe, Dickie (Kimberly) Rowe, Gregory Rowe, all of Polk City, brother, John (Carolyn) Rowe of Portland, TN, sister: Wanda Canova of Willow Oak, FL, 10 grandchildren: Ben, Rachel, Danny, Hollie, Cindy, Scott, Kyle, Shiloh, Emily & Jacob, 9 gt. grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, February 26th at Berea Baptist Church, Hwy. 92, Auburndale with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger on Feb. 25, 2020
