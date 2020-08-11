BERTHAELIZABETH 'BETTY' SANDSLAKELAND - On August 8, 2020 Betty Sands peacefully passed away at Grace Manor.She was born in Lakeland on May 19, 1929 to the late Maggie and Robert I. Jackson, She is survived by her sons Gerald (Glenda), Allen, Ivan (Nancy) Nance, all of Lakeland and step daughter Wendy Juneau of Bonita Springs, Fl. Her brother Robert I. Jackson Jr. of Jacksonville, Fl., 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.After retiring from Publix she was a co-owner of Highlands Blossom Florist Shop.She was a member of First United Methodist Church.A graveside service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00am in Oak Hill Cemetery. Family requests no flowers be sent.