BERTHA SUZANN SZANYI OLINGER LAKELAND - Bertha Suzann Sza Friday
BERTHA SUZANN
SZANYI OLINGER

LAKELAND - Bertha Suzann Szanyi Olinger passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Lakeland, FL.
She was born May 6, 1939 in Lakeland, Florida to Joseph David Szanyi, Jr. and Anna Leland Gilbert Szanyi. Bertha or 'Sunny' as she was also known by, graduated from Lakeland High School in 1957. She married Earl Norris Olinger, Sr. on February 22, 1960.
Bertha is preceded in death by both her parents, her husband and brother, Nick Szanyi.
She is survived by: 2 sons, Earl 'Norris' Olinger, Jr. (Lisa) of Auburndale, and Scott Warren Olinger of Lakeland; a sister, Rebecca Rochester, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; grandson, Kyle Olinger (Amanda), 2 great-grandsons, Jace & Ashten, all from Citra, Florida; and grandson, Josh Olinger, 1 great-granddaughter, Maci, Auburndale, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
Bertha traveled extensively with her husband and sons, living in India, Grand Bahamas, Mexico, South America, Ireland, and visited many other countries in between. Bertha was known for her striking beauty, strong family values, strong will, and strength that at times, was compared to a man. Not only was she a cattle rancher, she also was a semi-truck driver, another strong willed accomplishment, against her husband's wishes. Bertha will be missed by many. Until we meet again, Nanny!!
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm till 2:00pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 2pm. After services her cremated remains will be placed with her husband at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oaridgefuneralcare.com .


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
