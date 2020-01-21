|
BERYL G. LAMONS
FROSTPROOF - Beryl G. Lamons passed with family by her side on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Beryl was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; infant daughter, Melanie Kay; two sons-in-law, Jimmy Scarborough and Charles Esposito.
She was born December 27, 1923, in Wellington, New Zealand to the late Edwin Bishop and Remua (Bradley) Edwards. During WWII Beryl met and married Roy Lorenda Lamons of the US Navy in Auckland, New Zealand.
Arriving in Frostproof in 1946, the family lived here most of her life except for a few Ports of Call during Roy's Naval career. Beryl was a seamstress and well-known for her excellent work. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, and quilting. She raised six children and was dedicated to programs that involved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She especially loved all school events and sports programs in which they were involved, and she rarely missed a game.
Survivors include her six children: Beverly Scarborough of Frostproof, Bryan (Carol) Lamons of Lake Wales, Carol Lamons Esposito of Frostproof, Linda (Ed) Baquero of Winter Haven, Steven (Sandra) Lamons of Lakeland, and David (Diane) Lamons of San Clemente, California. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Ben (Tina) Scarborough of Frostproof, Barry (Sherri) Scarborough of Winter Haven, Shayne (Shawn) Smaha of Mulberry, Eric Lamons of Lakeland, Reinaldo (Lisa) Baquero of Winter Springs, Paul (Kath-erine) Baquero of Kodiak, Alaska, Dutch (Rachel) Lamons of Corona Del Mar, California, Remy (Teddi) Lamons of Balboa Island, California. Beryl is survived by twelve great-grandchildren: Ryan (Christine) Scarborough of Babson Park, Kirsten Scarborough of Frostproof, Cade Scarborough of Frostproof, Savana Scarborough of Winter Haven, Tanner Scarborough of Winter Haven, William Smaha of Lakeland, Layla and Skyla Lamons of Lakeland, Landon and Mason Baquero of Winter Springs, Braiden and Emily Baquero of Kodiak, Alaska. She also has two great great-granddaughters: Riley Anne and Perry Claire Scarborough of Babson Park.
Visitation will be at Marion Nelson Funeral Home Frostproof, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with the funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Darrol Hood officiating. Burial following the service at Silver Hill Cemetery. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020