BETTE ANNMCMULLEN, 94WINTER HAVEN - Bette Ann McMullen, 94, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on May 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida.Bette was born in Madison, Indiana on May 22, 1925, daughter of Charles H. and Bessie Vera Wells. She moved to Florida with her husband and family in 1969. Bette worked at Polk State College for 22 years. She joined the staff at Grace Lutheran School, where she then retired to tend her rose garden and enjoyed her many animals.Bette was preceded in death by her late husband Ralph H. McMullen. They were wed on November 30, 1946, married for 42 years.Bette is survived by her son Michael Mc-Mullen, daughters Sue Ann Outlaw (Lavern) and Patricia Beacham (Scott), grandchildren Jake and Paige Beacham, Chelsey Outlaw Rodgers (Colby), April, Kelly and Lindsey McMullen, along with nine great-grandchildren: Rory Grace Beacham, Braxton and Harper Grace Rodgers, Savannah & DJ Mueller and Kaitlyn, Emily, Allison, and Charlotte Smith.The family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, Bette would wish you to support the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Grace Lutheran Church of Winter Haven.