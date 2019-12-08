|
BETTE
MILLER
VANCOUVER, WA - Bette Miller passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Bette was a dedicated scholar who retired from the Lakeland School District after teaching and providing administrative service to the community for over 40 years. Bette's family was her primary focus outside of her work.
After retiring, Bette traveled the world, placing her feet on all seven continents. She will be remembered, by her family, as an intelligent and adventurous force, who loved her family and friends.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019