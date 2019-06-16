|
BETTIE POTEAT
THOMAS, 88
LAKELAND - Bettie Poteat Thomas, 88, of Lakeland, FL, passed away June 7, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland.
She was born on April 26, 1931 in Knoxville, TN. to the late Thomas Jefferson and Sallie Mae Arms Poteat. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother James Poteat.
Mrs. Thomas retired from Publix after 35 years of dedicated service. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church where she loved singing in the choir.
She is survived by her children Jaudon Cline (Wayne), Tommy Thomas (Denise) and Rebecca Graves (Richard); grandchildren Douglas, Meredith, Melissa, Jeffrey, David, James and great grandchildren Matthew, Jace, Bradley, Kailey, Jacob and Emily.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 22, 11am, at All Saints Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life reception in Woodsby Hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Lakeland, Fl. 33805 or All Saints Episcopal Church Choir 209 South Iowa Ave. Lakeland, Fl. 33801.
Published in Ledger from June 16 to June 17, 2019