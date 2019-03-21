|
BETTIE REGISTER
CARR, 86
WINTER HAVEN - Bettie Register Carr, age 86, passed away March 18, 2019.
Mrs. Carr was born in Barney, Georgia on June 24, 1932 to Jesse G. & Clara (Hawkins) Wilford. She moved from Lakeland three years ago to Winter Haven. She was an L.P.N. and a member of Heritage Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her son Mark Register. She is survived by her daughters Athena Raburn, Regina Gagnon and Angela Wheat, son Steve Register, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019