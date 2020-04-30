|
|
BETTY ADAMS DAVIS, 79
Cypress Gardens
AUBURNDALE - Betty Adams Davis, 79 of Auburndale, Florida, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday April 26, 2020.
She was born in Tallahassee, Florida in 1940 to Henry Daye and Ruby (Castleberry) Daye. In 1945 they moved from Tallahassee to Winter Haven, Florida where she attended area schools finishing up at Winter Haven High School.
On October 19, 1956 Betty married Glenn Adams at the Methodist Church in Winter Haven and together they had four children. They also attended the First Alliance Church of Winter Haven where they were charter members. They were married for 36 years until Glenn passed away on July 17, 1992.
In November 1997 Betty married Bill Davis and then retired from 'Beautiful Cypress Gardens' where she had worked for 25 years. Sadly, Bill passed away in January 2002.
Betty was a wonderful, compassionate woman who loved her family and enjoyed helping others in need. She was a member of the Auburndale Lions Club, loved gardening and seasonal trips to Bryson City, NC with her long-time friend Richard Oxford.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Ruby Daye, husband Glenn Adams, son David Glenn Adams and her second husband Bill Davis.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Karen (Jim) McCollor, Gail Pyle and Renee (Jimmy) Sellers. Five Grandchildren, Whitney (Brandon) Lee, Rod Pyle, Jacob (Sierra) Sellers, Austin McCollor and Adam Pyle, two great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Southard and Anthony Lee. Also her long-time companion, Richard Oxford.
Visitation will be held at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Blvd. Winter Haven, Florida on Thursday April 30th from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Friday for the family only and can be viewed live streamed at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com . Graveside services to follow at Lakeside Memorial Park 2450 US Hwy 17 North Winter Haven, Florida. All family and friends are invited to participate in the funeral procession from the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020