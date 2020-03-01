|
BETTY AILEEN DUNSON
THORNHILL
WINTER HAVEN - Betty Aileen Dunson Thornhill passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020.
Betty was born in Winter Haven, just off Lake Howard, on April 11, 1934. She was the oldest child of Eva and L.W. Dunson, Sr. She was a 1952 graduate of Winter Haven High School and began her studies at Wesleyan College. Betty worked at the Polk County Clerk of Courts office in Bartow for many years. Betty was very proud of the fact she was the first female radio dispatcher for the Polk County Sheriff's Department. As a single mom raising her children, plus working a full time job, Betty kept a positive attitude and did her best to pass this to her children. Betty was involved in many different organizations including the Girl Scouts and Garden Club. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Betty was also a huge advocate for Guardian Ad Litem and involvement with them was very impactful on her life. A native of Winter Haven, Betty never met a stranger and had a smile for everyone. She loved the company of friends and family, whether it was fishing at Anna Maria or Lake Okeechobee, exploring the country in her motor home. Or traveling abroad. Betty enjoyed several cross country motor home adventures with her beloved parents and spent the summers on the Kenai River in Southeast Alaska. She was blessed with the gift to bring laughter and humor to any person or situation. Betty spent many a day at her lakefront home enjoying the view and all the 'critters' that wandered on by. Betty was a kind and caring mother to her three children and was adored by her seven grandchildren who lovingly referred to her and 'Yia Yia.'
Betty is survived by three children: Conley Thornhill (Jennifer), Evie Austin (Randy), and Karen Thornhill; four sisters (technically cousins but truly sisters) Del Freeman, Robbie Dunson, Mary Dunson, and Donna Dunson; and a brother L.W. Dunson, Jr. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Haley Miller (Ron), Jenna Henderson (James), Nikki Thornhill, Trey Thornhill, Michael Daley (Anne), Frankie Austin, and Zachary Austin (Shelby) and two great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Leslie W. and Eva Dunson, Sr.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on March 3rd and a Memorial service on March 4th at 11:00 am both at Oak Ridge Funeral Care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Florida Guardian Ad Litem Foundation ( flgal.org ).
Condolences may be sent via oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020