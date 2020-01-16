|
|
BETTY ALICE (MATHENY) STEPHENS, 81
SARASOTA - Betty was born on February 17th,1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio. She went to be with her Lord on January 10th, 2020.
She was a lifetime member of the Edgewood Church of Christ. She was a homemaker. She was an active bowler and tennis player for many years. She was involved many years with the Polk Senior Games and won many medals. Her passion was working in her yard, gardening and she loved her flowers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert L. Stephens her 2 daughters, Karen (Terry) and Kelly (Craig) and a son Kipp (Susan). She had 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life service will be at the Edgewood Church of Christ, Saturday January 18th at 10:am A Funeral service will be held at Jennings Funeral Home, 5750 Swift Rd. Sarasota, FL, on Tuesday January 18th at 10:00am; viewing and service to follow. Interment will follow at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020