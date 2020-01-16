Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY STEPHENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY ALICE (MATHENY) STEPHENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY ALICE (MATHENY) STEPHENS Obituary
BETTY ALICE (MATHENY) STEPHENS, 81

SARASOTA - Betty was born on February 17th,1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio. She went to be with her Lord on January 10th, 2020.
She was a lifetime member of the Edgewood Church of Christ. She was a homemaker. She was an active bowler and tennis player for many years. She was involved many years with the Polk Senior Games and won many medals. Her passion was working in her yard, gardening and she loved her flowers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert L. Stephens her 2 daughters, Karen (Terry) and Kelly (Craig) and a son Kipp (Susan). She had 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life service will be at the Edgewood Church of Christ, Saturday January 18th at 10:am A Funeral service will be held at Jennings Funeral Home, 5750 Swift Rd. Sarasota, FL, on Tuesday January 18th at 10:00am; viewing and service to follow. Interment will follow at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -