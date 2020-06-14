BETTY ANN KING
LAKELAND - Mrs. Betty Ann King, 86, a resident of Lakeland, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Arbor Oaks @ Lakeland Hills.
Mrs. King was born July 7, 1933, in Abington, PA. to Williams Henry and Marie Kathryn (Barns) Corneal. Betty and her 2 sisters attended school in Abington until Betty was in the 6th grade, and then they moved to Auburndale with their grandparents. Betty graduated from Auburndale High School and went on to Polk Community College. She completed her teaching degree at USF in Tampa. Betty retired after over 40 yrs. as a teacher which she loved so much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James 'Jim' King; son Jay King; granddaughter Cheryl Lynn Clark and 1 sister Kathleen Myers. Betty is survived by her son Mitch King and his wife Judy of Lakeland; daughter Kathy Logue and her husband Jimmy of Lakeland; sister Joan Dodemead of Winter Haven; 5 grandchildren, Kevin, Keith, April, Erin & Jacob.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Betty's name to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823. A private inurnment will be held at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
