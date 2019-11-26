|
BETTY ANN (GUETZKO) McGEE, 87
HIAWATHA, IA. - Betty Ann (Guetzko) McGee, 87, died at Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa on November 22, 2019, Betty was born to Gustaf and Jennie (Kurth) Guetzko on June 17, 1932 on a farm near Delhi, Iowa. Betty married Bently McGee of Manchester, Iowa on June 17, 1955. They moved to Florida in 1957 and lived in Clearwater and Eagle Lake before settling in Winter Haven in 1963.
Betty was the secretary in the test lab for Minute Maid which became Coca Cola in Auburndale, FL for over 40 years. She loved bowling--going to state, regional, and national competitions over the years. She enjoyed time spent eating out with friends, taking care of those around her, shopping, and walking on the beach.
After retirement Betty volunteered at Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven where she was a member for over 50 years.
Betty is survived by her brother, Don Guetzko of Delhi, Iowa, as well as twelve nieces and nephews and their families; and brother-in-law, Jerry Engel of Marion, Iowa.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, in 1989; her parents; one brother, Louis; two sisters, Evelyn and Vida and nephew, Greg Guetzko.
Betty's ashes will be interred at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven beside her husband. A family memorial service will be held in Iowa and a graveside service in Winter Haven in 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven, FL or .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019