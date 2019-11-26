Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Delaware, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY McGEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY ANN (GUETZKO) McGEE


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY ANN (GUETZKO) McGEE Obituary
BETTY ANN (GUETZKO) McGEE, 87

HIAWATHA, IA. - Betty Ann (Guetzko) McGee, 87, died at Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa on November 22, 2019, Betty was born to Gustaf and Jennie (Kurth) Guetzko on June 17, 1932 on a farm near Delhi, Iowa. Betty married Bently McGee of Manchester, Iowa on June 17, 1955. They moved to Florida in 1957 and lived in Clearwater and Eagle Lake before settling in Winter Haven in 1963.
Betty was the secretary in the test lab for Minute Maid which became Coca Cola in Auburndale, FL for over 40 years. She loved bowling--going to state, regional, and national competitions over the years. She enjoyed time spent eating out with friends, taking care of those around her, shopping, and walking on the beach.
After retirement Betty volunteered at Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven where she was a member for over 50 years.
Betty is survived by her brother, Don Guetzko of Delhi, Iowa, as well as twelve nieces and nephews and their families; and brother-in-law, Jerry Engel of Marion, Iowa.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, in 1989; her parents; one brother, Louis; two sisters, Evelyn and Vida and nephew, Greg Guetzko.
Betty's ashes will be interred at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven beside her husband. A family memorial service will be held in Iowa and a graveside service in Winter Haven in 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven, FL or .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -