BETTY

BENCE, 75



LAKELAND - Mrs. Betty Bence passed away peacefully Sunday June 14th, 2020. She was at home with her husband, daughter, and son in law by her side.

Born Betty Jane Moseler August 18, 1944 in St Charles Mo. She relocated to Lakeland in 1987 with her son and daughter. She married her husband (Floyd) Wayne Bence July 13, 1990.

She was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Gladys Moseler, her son Scott Schwendemann, two sisters Carole Alcorn and Mary Ellen Spur-geon.

Betty is survived by her husband Wayne Bence, Lakeland, daug-hter, Jennifer Day and son in law Scott Day also in Lakeland, sisters, Gladys Qualls, and Shirley Denningmann, brother Robert Moseler. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A memorial Service will be held at David Russell Funeral Home for Mrs. Bence on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 2-4 p.m. with the service starting at 3p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store