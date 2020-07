Or Copy this URL to Share

BETTY

BERRY, 82



PLANT CITY - Betty Berry passed 7/19/20. Wake: Sat., 7/25, 11am; svc. 12pm both at Antioch MBC. Burial Bealsville Comm. Cmty Winslow Honors FH.



