BETTY E. MEZEN
WINTER HAVEN - Betty E. Mezen, 84, of Winter Haven passed into the Lord's arms on May 15, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Martha, her brother William and her beloved husband Frank.
She is survived by her brother Glenn (Lin-da); her children Lynne (Dennis), Karen, Jeff (Debra); her grandchildren Christina (Dave), Florence (David), Dam-on and Michelle (Jus-tine); her great - grandchildren Jeremy, Jacob, David and Anthony; as well as cousins, nephews and nieces.
She will be missed by all her family and friends and will be remembered for a generous heart and spirit.
A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be sent to Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 901 Scenic Highway, Haines City 33844.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
