BETTY FAYESTIDHAM, 88BARTOW - Betty Faye Stidham, age 88, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born August 17, 1931 in Georgetown, FL to Thomas & Clara Biggs. Betty Faye earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Florida and her master's degree from the University of South Florida. She taught high school history in Melrose and at Bartow High School. She was a librarian at the State Library of Florida in Tallahassee and the Florida Institute of Phosphate Research in Bartow. She was a member of McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church of Bartow. She was a former president and member of Chapter AW of the P.E.O. Sisterhood in Lakeland and served on the board of directors of the Bartow Public Library.She was preceded in death by her husband Wofford H. Stidham and daughter in law Mary Ellen Stidham. She is survived by her two sons, Jeff Stidham and Jon Stidham & wife Joanne both of Bartow. Three grandchildren, Murphy Stidham Swiedals and husband Dan, of Jacksonville, Wade Stidham and wife Shirley of Brandon, and Dr. Joseph Stidham of Nashville, TN.Condolences to family at