BETTY FAYE WENDT
1927 - 2020
BETTY FAYE
WENDT, 93

WINTER HAVEN - Betty Faye Wendt, 93, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on March 14, 1927, she was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, in Sanborn, N.Y.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, W. Roger Wendt; 5 children: Linda J. Muler (Tom) of VA, Douglas R. Wendt (Debra) of Pendleton, N.Y., Nadine A. Stom (Glenn) of Indian Lakes Estates, FL, Gregg D. Wendt (Susan) of Sanborn, N.Y., Rodney J. Wendt (Karen) of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren. She was cherished by her family and will be missed by us all.
Alexander Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
