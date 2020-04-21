|
|
BETTY
FRANZLUEBBERS
WEST POINT, NE. - Betty Franzluebbers, 72, of West Point, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home in West Point. Visitation will be Saturday, April 18 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
Betty Lou Franzluebbers was born on May 21, 1947 to Gordon and Margaret (Orr) Johnson in Syracuse, NY. After growing up in New York, Betty moved to Florida and Illinois. On April 12, 1990, Betty married Dan Franzluebbers in Illinois. Shortly after their vows, the couple moved to West Point where Betty worked in the meat department at Sack n Save and Lincoln Street Market for 14 years in addition to residential home cleaning.
Betty was at peace while listening to the cardinals chirping or reading a good book with her dog, Precious. In addition to collecting crystal, she loved the beautiful flowers around her home, embroidery, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Dan of West Point; son, Joe (Lori) Van Winkle of Lakeland, FL; son-in-law, Mike Goins of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Nicole, Misti, Carrie, Scott, Ariannah, Kaitlynn, and Caitlyn; brother, Archie Johnson of Webster, NY; and sisters, Lori (Mike) Vehec of Waterloo, NY, Sandy Hares-Dennis (Gordon) of Newark, NY, and Tina (Corky) Mattice of Red Creek, NY; mother-in-law, Janet Franzluebbers of Wisner; brothers-in-law, Gary (Sherry) Franzluebbers of Lake Butler, FL, Pat Franzluebbers of Oakland, Duane Franzluebbers of Kearney; and sister-in-law, Brenda (Eric) Meis of Elgin. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dawn Goins; and sister, Patti McFarland.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020