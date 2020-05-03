BETTY G.

ROSS, 86



LAKELAND - Betty G. Ross, 86, was called home by her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2020.

Predeceased by father, Carl Alford Grimsley, mother, Lota Lee Grimsley,husband, Don W. Ross and daughter, Nerissa Ross.

Survived by sister, Gerrie Campbell of Columbia, SC, daughter, Leah Springer (Jason), granddaughter, Karis of Lakeland and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother and Nonna. She was a member of Lakeland Garden Club and very involved with Lakeland Parkinson's Support Group. She was a very active member over the years at Scott Lake Baptist.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scott Baptist Church 'Nerissa Ross Music Scholarship' 5811 Scott Lake Road, Lakeland, FL 33813 or MADD 5337 Socrum Loop Road, Suite 252, Lakeland, FL 33809.



