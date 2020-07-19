BETTY HUME, 93
Faithful Servant of Christ
LAKELAND - Mrs. Betty Hume, born in Des Moines, Iowa, August 23, 1926, entered peacefully into the presence of the Lord July 15, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida.
Mrs. Hume was a dedicated member of Victory Church, where she served faithfully in music ministry for Victory's senior citizens for over 25 years. She was a talented organist, pianist, trumpeter, and accordionist. She sang in many musical groups throughout her life, saying that choir and music ministry were her true passion. She also faithfully served as a volunteer to the residents at Oakbridge Nursing Home weekly with her musical and ministry talents until her health prevented her from continuing just a few years ago.
Always seeking to grow and improve, as an adult, at 58 years of age, she completed her Bachelor of Arts program from the University of Dayton. Mrs. Hume and her late husband, Keith Hume, founded Dayton Gospel Temple (now New Life Fellowship Assembly of God) in Dayton, Ohio in 1959. The couple served as co-pastors until Reverend Keith Hume died in 1988. Subsequently, their son, Reverend Timothy Hume was called of God, and elected as pastor, and continues to serve as pastor of the church.
After her husband's death, Mrs. Hume relocated to Lakeland, Florida. She continued to serve in various ministries, because she cared deeply for others. Friends and family say that Betty Hume always had a beautiful smile, coupled with a joyful attitude. Everyone who knew Betty would say her joyful smile and personality lit up a room.
Mrs. Hume is survived by her brother Glenn Tucker, of Lake Park, Georgia, sister Kathleen Green, of Lakeland, Florida, son Reverend Timothy Hume (Cindy) of Dayton, Ohio, daughter Melody Dobbs (Larry) of Lakeland, Florida, grandchildren RaChelle Svoboda, Kristan Hill, Nathan Poole, and Lindsey Poole. She also has eight great grandchildren.
Due to health concerns, Mrs. Hume will have an entirely private, (no people) virtual memorial service on Tuesday July 21st, at 6:00 p.m., streamed live on the Victory Church website www.victorylakeland.org/live,
as well as Victory Church's Facebook page, and YouTube. Flowers may be sent to Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road, Lakeland, Florida 33809, or in lieu of flowers, Mrs. Hume asked donations to be made to the Victory Church's Development Fund.