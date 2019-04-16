Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
BETTY J. HAMNER

BETTY J. HAMNER Obituary
BETTY J.
HAMNER, 87

MULBERRY - Betty J. Hamner, age 87, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home in Mulberry.
Born in Georgia on June 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Lillian (Black) Sumner. Mrs. Hamner was a homemaker and a longtime member of the First Christian Church of Bartow.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Hamner and her siblings: Maria Sumner, Jeanette Rig-etta and Ronnie Sumner. Betty is survived by her niece and caregiver, Linda Southwell (Kyle) of Mulberry, her siblings: Charles 'Cotton' Sumner of Bartow, Charlotte Rowell (Hen-ry) of Mulberry, Frankie Highnam of Lakeland and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17th from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel.
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
