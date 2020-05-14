Betty J. Klopp
BETTY JANE KLOPP

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Betty J Klopp of Winter Haven, Florida died of natural causes on May 11th , 2020 at the age of 87 surrounded by loving family members.
Betty was a member of St Matthew Catholic Church and a long time Winter Haven resident.
She is predeceased by her husband Frank Klopp of 65 years. She is survived by son Steven Klopp (Cindy) of Pewaukee, Wi, daughters Kim Moulton (Gary) of Winter Haven, Fl., Lori Volochenko (Ron) of Lake Wales, Fl., Connie Hardaway (Howard) of Suwanee, Ga. , son John Klopp (Susan) of Greensboro, NC., and daughter Amy Djerf (David) of Southlake, Texas. She is also survived by her eighteen favorite grandchildren.
A private celebration of inurnment for the immediate family will be held at St Matthew Catholic Church Columbarium.
Betty wishes that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
St Matthew Catholic Church Columbarium
