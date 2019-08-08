Home

Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
BETTY MARTIN
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales
BETTY J. MARTIN


1929 - 2019
BETTY J. MARTIN Obituary
BETTY J.
MARTIN, 89

LAKE WALES - Betty J. Martin of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her residence.
She was born August 12, 1929 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late P.L. Tate and Lucile Jones Tate, and has been a lifelong resident of the area.
As a graduate of Lake Wales High School, Betty was honored as salutatorian. She also graduated with honors from Polk Community College, and attended Florida State University, Tallahassee, and Florida Southern College, Lakeland.
In 1950 Betty married Joe T. Martin of Lake Wales. They moved to Deland, Florida while Joe attended Stetson University and Stetson Law School, and returned to Lake Wales in 1955. She worked for the Polk County School system for a number of years and then later began working with her husband in his law office until her retirement in 2011.
Betty was a member of the Deland Woman's Club, Deland, Florida, Lake Wales Woman's Club and past president of the Lake Wales club. She was also a member of Psi Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
She taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church, Lake Wales, Florida for 30 years and was attending First Presbyterian Church, Lake Wales, Florida.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joe T. Martin, her daughter, Elaine M. Rawlings and husband Fox Rawlings, and granddaughters, Sara Beth Tung and husband, Chris Tung, and Susannah Rawlings.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
For those who wish, contributions can be made to Lake Wales Care Center
( lakewalescarecenter.com ). Marion Nelson Funeral Home Handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
