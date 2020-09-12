BETTY JEAN
FULTON, 99
MULBERRY - Betty Jean Fulton, age 99, passed away September 10, 2020 at Lakelland Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Brookville, PA., on July 12,1921, to J.W. & Ida Belle (Shilling) Neel. She moved to Mulberry from Brookville, PA. 10 years ago. Betty never worked outside the home, but was kept busy enjoying family and friends. She enjoyed reading and doing jigsaw puzzles and playing family games and she was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Brookville, PA.
She is survived by her daughters Karen (Robert) Bowers, Gloria Crase, Judith (Hugo) Tapia & Sherry (Richard) Dinger, sister Nancy Neel, 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 39 great great grandchildren and 5 great great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home, 1300 Hwy 60 E. Mulberry, Florida. Services will be in Brookville, PA.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.