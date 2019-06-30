Services Heath Funeral Chapel 328 South Ingraham Avenue Lakeland , FL 33801 (863) 682-0111 Resources More Obituaries for Betty Bellotto Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Jean Johnson Bellotto

LAKELAND - Betty Jean Johnson Bellotto, 90, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Betty was a loving wife to her husband, Al, for 70 years. She is survived by her husband Alfred Lee Bellotto, daughters Cheré Bellotto Campbell (Mike), Leah Bellotto Lauderdale (Ron), Chris Bellotto (Sheila) and son Al Bellotto, Jr. (Chanel), grandchildren Caylin, Lee, Elisa, Brittany, Zack, Trey and Jackson and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother Sallie Araminta Adair Johnson, her father Andrew Lee Johnson, and sister Johnselynn Johnson Phinney.

Betty, known as Mimi to her grandchildren and Mrs. B. to many others, was born in Fort Myers, Florida, but spent her childhood years in Haines City. She graduated from Haines City High School where she was a cheerleader and was involved in other school activities. She attended Florida State University and was loyal to her Seminoles. Betty was a hometown beauty queen and was awarded 1st runner up in the Florida Citrus Queen contest.

Shortly after college a friend talked her into going on a blind date with a handsome local cowboy who had just returned from WWII. She chose a red plaid dress to wear and she was amazed when he showed up in a shirt of the exact same plaid. It was a perfect match in people and plaid and their journey together resulted in their 70-year love story. Betty kept her plaid dress and his plaid shirt in a special place throughout the years. She cherished that memory of their first date, and she donned the red plaid dress for the final time in eternity.

Betty was the co-owner of the Circle B Bar Ranch, a family cattle operation in Lakeland, started by she and her husband. The family business includes citrus groves and commercial real estate properties. She worked alongside her husband in virtually every aspect of the business while raising their four children. Betty particularly liked mowing the pastures from her coveted air-conditioned tractor that was one of her favorite gifts from her husband. She taught her children to appreciate God's nature and all of His creatures. Many, many great family memories, from Easter Egg Hunts to 4th of July fireworks, were made on the land that she and her beloved Al nurtured on a daily basis.

She was a Homeroom mother at her children's school, a Sunday School and a Vacation Bible School teacher at Lakeside Baptist Church. Her love for her family and her faith sustained her throughout her years. She never missed a daughter's dance recital, a chance to take them shopping or one of her son's football or baseball games. She instilled in her children that all things begin and end with the Lord.

Betty loved fine things but preferred fine people more. She worked to shape her children to look for the good in others and to be the good that others see.

Her children will always remember her love, her grace and her humility.

A graveside service was held by the family at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, Lakeland on June 25, 2019.

The family would like to sincerely thank Alberta, Sheila and the rest of the amazing caregiver team for loving and caring for this special, selfless woman.

The family also extends grateful appreciation to The Platinum Team of Cornerstone Hospice of Lakeland, for their invaluable care, resources, guidance and love.

Memorials and donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Lakeland, 2140 E CR 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813.

