|
|
BETTY JEAN 'MIMI'
MILLER
LAKELAND - Betty Jean Miller (our Mimi) born November 7, 1928 in Tampa died March 6, 2020 at Grace Manor Memory Care in Lakeland, Florida. She was 91.
Mimi grew up in Highland City, Florida and graduated from Summerland High School in Bartow, Florida. She worked at IMC for 31 years. Mimi enjoyed traveling all over the world with her family but loved Lakeland most of all. She was a devoted mother, best grandmother, and treasured Mimi to all who knew her.
Mimi was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Miller, father, Vernon Stripling, and mother, Evelyne Alderman Parker.
Mimi is survived by her children and their spouses, Rocky and Jeanette Miller, Vic Miller and Pat Allen, Kay and Dean Shimer, and Cyndi and Robert Richman. She is forever beloved by her grandchildren, Stephany Lear, Lindsay Yonker, Cari Hunter, Dean Shimer, Caitlin Soper, and Chloe Richman, and her five great-grandchildren.
Her children would like to thank Dr. Bohn, her team at Bluestone, and Vitas for their sup-port, hospice assistance, and palliative care over the past years.
Tributes in memory of Mimi can be made to the and SPCA Lakeland.
Mimi's family will have a celebration of her life at a later date. She will always be our special angel.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020