Betty Jean Monk Lewis Redmon
1932 - 2020
BETTY JEAN MONK LEWIS REDMON

WINTER HAVEN - Betty Jean Monk Lewis Redmon passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Lakeland, FL due to Chronic Illness.
The eldest of twelve children, she was born in Chipley, FL on May 24, 1932 to Herschel and Cora Lee Elliott Monk. She was co-owner, with her late husband, of B & J Auto Repair in Wahneta and loved to travel and go camping.
She is survived by: her daughters, Loretta Lewis Castilleja (Bob-by) and Millie Lewis Jones (Jay); 4 grandchildren, Robert Castilleja Jr., Shane Johnson, Angel Castilleja Neubrand (Drew) and Jaymie Jones; 7 great-grandchildren, Shelby Castilleja Ballou, Andrew Jones, Bailey Johnson, Ryan Jones, Anna Grace Johnson, Landon Neubrand, and Ayla Neubrand.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am till 10:00 am, with services following at 10:00 am, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Interment will follow at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Eagle Lake. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
SEP
3
Service
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
