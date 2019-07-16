|
BETTY JO
HUNDHAUSEN
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Betty Jo Hundhausen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on July 14, 2019.
Betty was born on July 31, 1933 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Betty and Elmer were married in 1954 and moved to Auburndale in 1959. Betty retired from Publix after 37 years as the Investment Supervisor and bled Publix green until the day she died. She enjoyed antiquing and collecting depression glass. She loved to sit on her porch overlooking Lake Ariana and talk to family and friends for hours.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Elmer, father & mother: Chester & Purney Price, bother & sister-in-law: Louie & Cathy Price. Betty is survived by her son: Mark (Nancy) Hundhausen, two grandchildren: Amanda Fussell & John Mark Hundhausen II, one great-grandchild: Dallie Rae Fussell, brother: Larry (Flora) Price and sister: Peggy (Leroy) Narramore.
A visitation for Betty will be held at Kersey Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5pm - 7pm; Funeral Service on Friday, July 19, 2019 starting at 10am. Interment at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from July 16 to July 17, 2019