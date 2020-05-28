BETTY JO

WORLEY, 91

EAGLE LAKE - Betty Jo Worley, a Retired Publix Cashier Trainer and resident of Eagle Lake, FL died on May 22, 2020 at the age of 91 of Kidney Failure in Hospice care at home.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Herbert Morrison; grandsons Michael Morrison (Kristin) of Nixa, MO, Mark Morrison (Sabrina) of Eagle Lake, FL; her great grandsons Hunter Clay Morrison (Mark), Caleb Graf (Michael); great granddaughter Barrie Graf (Michael). She is preceded in death by her husband, Tolbert Leroy Worley; her daughter, Hilda Morrison; her father, Irby Nichols; mother, Bera (Johnson) Nichols; sisters, Louise Nichols, Mary Nell McCarty, Angeline Danford and Christine Harrell; brothers, RC Nichols and Jimmie Nichols.

Betty was born in Slocomb, AL on February 17, 1929. She married on January 6, 1947. She worked as a fruit grader at Snively's canning plant in Eloise, Fl. She then went to Publix at the South East Plaza where she became a cashier trainer, where she loved all her customers and coworkers. Customers would wait in her line for her to check out their groceries. She retired after more than 20 years, where she had gained a plethora of extended family members in her eyes.

She enjoyed reading her Bible, teaching Sunday school, making flower arrangements, and sewing. She made sure her family knew they were loved so very much. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be announced as soon as possible.



