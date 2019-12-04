Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
BETTY JOE CROSSWY McQUAGGE


1924 - 2019
BETTY JOE CROSSWY McQUAGGE Obituary
BETTY JOE CROSSWY McQUAGGE, 95

LAKELAND - Betty Joe Crosswy McQuagge, 95, passed away Dec. 2, 2019.
Betty was born in Lakeland on Jan. 8, 1924, to the late Joseph and Fern Crosswy. She was the wife of a Naval Officer, Commander Archie McQuagge for 62 years. She traveled the world as a Naval Officer's wife, and was a great homemaker, wife and mother to her family. Betty was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Lakeland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Commander Archie McQuagge; and sister, Margaret Peddy Lee. Betty is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Dr. Steven) Nagy; son, Joel (Lisa) McQuagge; grandchildren, Lacey, Nicolette and Steven Nagy, Matthew, Sean and Allison McQuagge.
Visitation will be Fri. from 12-1 pm, followed by a 1 pm service at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
