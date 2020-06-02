BETTY JOHNSON AHL
BETTY JOHNSON
AHL, 95

WINTER HAVEN - Betty Johnson Ahl of Winter Haven, FL passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was 95.
A native of Brooklyn, New York, born March 23, 1925 to Clifford and Amelia Woertendyke, Betty moved here in 2004 from New Hampshire. She was a home-maker, and member of Faith Baptist Church of Winter Haven.
Betty was preceded in death by her first husband of 67 years, Robert T. Johnson, her son Robert C. Johnson, and her sister Jean Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband Richard Ahl; her son David P. Johnson (Claire); her daughter Constance E. Forgues (David); and her sister Rosemary Kramer.
Betty also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, June 4th. with visitation prior to services at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven, FL. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
