BETTY (MICKEY) KILLEN NALKER
WINTER HAVEN - Betty (Mickey) Killen Nalker, born on March 27, 1947 in Winter Haven, FL; and passed away on April 11, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Predeceased by her husband Ron Nalker, she is survived by siblings: Mamie Sessions, Doris Maze, Wayne Killen, Jean Barnes, Jerry (Bill) Killen; children: Kim Allen, Stephanie Allen Westberry, Johnny Allen, grandchildren: Corey, Josh and Austin Allen, great grandchildren Ella and Case and one due to arrive soon. Also survived by her companion Dave Butler.
A celebration of life to be held at 957 Hankin Rd., Bartow @ 11am on May 5th. In lieu of flowers, bring a covered dish/drinks for meal following celebration.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019