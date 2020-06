Or Copy this URL to Share

BETTY L.

MANESS, 89



LAKELAND - Betty L. Maness, 89, passed away 6/4/20. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery at a later date.



