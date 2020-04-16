|
BETTY L.
WATERS, 81
DAVENPORT Betty L. Waters, 81, of Davenport, FL passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1938 in Camden, IN and moved to Polk County when she was 12 years old and graduated from Haines City High school.
Betty was retired twice, first from the Nations Bank in Haines City, where she served as president and Heart of Florida Hospital, where she served as the C.F.O. She was of the Methodist faith and she is fondly remembered as one who loved to go fishing and horseback riding.
She was predeceased by her husband, Guery W. Waters; son, Greg Waters and grandson, Chris Waters. Betty is survived by her son, Jeff Waters and his wife, Rene of Horseshoe Beach, FL; brother, Fred Britton of Orlando, FL and grandson, Jared Waters and his wife, Mary of Davenport, FL.
Funeral services to be held privately. Condolences may be sent via:www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020