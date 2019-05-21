|
BETTY LOU
HAYES, 87
LAKELAND - Betty Lou Hayes, 87, of Lakeland, passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on May 23, 1931 to the late Clarence Edward and Jimmie Mae Wood.
Betty is preceded in death by her brothers, James Wood and Leonard Wood; sisters, Geneva Harrelson and Jean Bauer; daughter, Shirley Palmer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Emory Hayes; daughters Diane, Sandra, and Sharon; seven grandchildren, Cindy, Connie, Terry, Sean, Gordon, Austin, and Nathan; four great-grandchildren; two great- great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 3504 Mt Tabor Rd., Lakeland, FL 33810. Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2019