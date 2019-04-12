|
BETTY LOU
KRZYSIAK, 81
DAVENPORT - Betty Lou Krzysiak, age 81, passed away Sunday, April 7th, 2019, with her loving family by her side, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and ultimately kidney failure.
Betty was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt who care deeply about her family and friends. She was a resident at The Crossroads nursing home facility and enjoyed visiting with the other residents, doing crafts, and playing the piano.
She was born August 7, 1937 to the late Andrew and Anna Krzysiak. She married her first husband, Richard Gerard, in By City, Michigan. Together they had three devoted children, Richard Gerard Jr., Dawn Marie Fenske, and Beth Ann Haranda. Betty remarried to the late Joseph Krzysiak and later moved to Davenport, Florida. There she enjoyed the warm sunshine and her many lively grandchildren, with whom she adored.
Betty is survived by her three children, Richard and Kim Gerard, Jr., Dawn Fenske, and Beth and Edward Haranda, eight grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Caroline Piotrow-ski and Bernice Adams. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Anna Krzysiak, husband, Joseph Krzysiak, brothers, John, Michael, and Andrew Krzysiak, and sister, Dorothy Wagner.
Cremation has taken place, and a Memorial service will be held Sun. at 3:30 p.m. at The Crossroads Chapel, Davenport, Florida.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Crossroads for the wonderful care they provided to Betty in her last few years, as well as the hospice staff in her final days. While we will all miss her, we take comfort in knowing she was cared for by such a loving staff.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019