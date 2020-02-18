Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
BETTY TURNER
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
BETTY LOU TURNER

BETTY LOU TURNER Obituary
BETTY LOU
TURNER, 94

BRADENTON - Betty Lou Turner, age 94, passed away February 13, 2020.
She was born in Mulberry, Florida on January 15, 1926 to Christopher C. & Myrtle (Fulford) Turner. She moved from Mulberry to Bradenton 12 years ago. She was a teacher for the Polk County School Board. 'Betty Lou' taught several generations of students over 44 years of teaching in Mulberry schools.
She is survived by her brother: Chris Turner, Jr., four nephews: Chris Osborne, Spencer Turner, Rick Maddox and Mike Maddox.
There will be a Memorial Gathering Friday: February 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
