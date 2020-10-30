1/1
BETTY LOUISE GEIGER McNALLY October
BETTY LOUISE GEIGER McNALLY

October 10, 1926 - October 29, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Louise Geiger McNally announces her death on October 29, 2020.
Betty was born in Manhattan on October 10, 1926. Her family later moved to Connecticut during the Great Depression. When Betty was eleven, she went to visit her cousin in Hempstead, NY. On a bike ride that day they went to watch the seven McNally boys playing baseball in an empty lot. Charlie immediately noticed the lovely, tan girl in white shorts who had won a bracelet in a swimming contest at Jones Beach. He asked Betty if he could see the bracelet and accordingly, she removed it and handed it to him. He refused to return it until she gave him a kiss. Thus, began a romance that has endured for 82 years, their marriage for 74.
Betty attended nursing school at Middlesex Hospital, in Middletown, CT while Charles was fighting in the Pacific Theater with the Navy in WWII. Education was extremely important to both and so after their wedding Charles worked and attended college on the GI bill. Years later, as their family grew with three young girls, Betty attended summer school at SUNY Oneonta, earning her BA while leaving the family for many weeks during successive summers. With her RN and BA, she became a beloved school nurse teacher in Port Washington Public Schools. This enabled them to send their three daughters to college.
Travel was a passion for the whole family and while the girls were young, they traveled extensively throughout the US, Canada, Mexico and Caribbean. Later in life, as active golfers, Betty and Charlie played many courses worldwide. They also traveled with their daughters and sons-in-law to France, Ireland, Peru and the Baltic.
Betty is preceded in death by her father, Arthur L. Geiger, her mother, Elizabeth Maas Geiger, and her two brothers, Arthur and Warren. She is survived by her husband, Charles F. McNally, her three daughters, Karen Kovach (Gap), Nancy Wagner and Susan Brakeley (Hap), as well as seven grandchildren and 9 1/2 great-grandchildren, all of whom adored her and were adored by her.
The family's motto is 'Love One Another.' Betty lived that voraciously. Hers was a life full of love and joy. We now entrust her to the hands of God.
The family is forever indebted to many for Betty's care, but especially Faith Bloodsworth, Dennis Martin, Celie Wilhite and Dr. Francisco Chebly.
A family Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
