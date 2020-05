Or Copy this URL to Share

BETTY LOUISE

HAUETER, 101



LAKELAND - Betty Louise Haueter, 101, died 5/21/20, born in Ohio, and served in the Navy in WWII. Survived by her son Richard. Services private.



