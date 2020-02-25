Home

Young Nichols Funeral Home
216 W Jefferson Street
Tipton, IN 46072
(765) 675-4780
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas (Purdue)
535 West State Street
West Lafayette, IN
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas (Purdue)
535 West State Street
West Lafayette, IN
Burial
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Tipton, IN
BETTY MAE "CHICK" ERTEL

BETTY MAE "CHICK" ERTEL Obituary
BETTY
MAE 'CHICK' ERTEL, 94

LAFAYETTE, IN. - Betty Mae 'Chick' Ertel, 94, died February 1, 2020 at home, BeeHive Homes in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born at home on August 28, 1925 in Tipton, Indiana. She was married to the late James William 'Jim' Ertel for 70 years. Betty taught all levels of elementary school except fourth grade.
Betty is survived by five children, including Dr. Joseph Alan Ertel and Andrew Edward Ertel, residents of Lakeland, four grandchildren, five step grandchildren, six great grandchildren and seven step great grandchildren.
Betty is remembered for her perpetual smile and positive outlook on life. She lived a full, long and loving life and died peacefully in her sleep. Complete obituary information including services, memorial and the opportunity to leave memories and condolences for the family may be found at www.young-nichols.
com.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
