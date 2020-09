BETTY MERLEROBERTS, 83WINTER HAVEN - Betty Merle Roberts of Winter Haven, FL passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was 83.A native of Winter Haven, born January 25, 1937 to Harvey and Wilma Holton, Betty has been a lifetime resident of the area. She was a Homemaker, and a Baptist.Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, James E. Roberts; her sons: Jim Roberts (Tanya), Ralph Roberts, and William Roberts (Lisa); and her grandchildren: Jennifer, Brady (Tiffany), and Shawn, and her great-grandchildren: Nathan & Kinsley. She also leaves behind numerous nieces & nephews.Graveside services will be 10AM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be made to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com