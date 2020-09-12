BETTY MERLE
ROBERTS, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Betty Merle Roberts of Winter Haven, FL passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was 83.
A native of Winter Haven, born January 25, 1937 to Harvey and Wilma Holton, Betty has been a lifetime resident of the area. She was a Homemaker, and a Baptist.
Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, James E. Roberts; her sons: Jim Roberts (Tanya), Ralph Roberts, and William Roberts (Lisa); and her grandchildren: Jennifer, Brady (Tiffany), and Shawn, and her great-grandchildren: Nathan & Kinsley. She also leaves behind numerous nieces & nephews.
Graveside services will be 10AM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Auburndale Memorial Park.
